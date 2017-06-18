S. Korea's huge investment to benefit Iran's oil industry

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: Iranian Economy Minister Ali Tayyebnia is reportedly scheduled to attend a ceremony in Seoul over the coming weeks to ink an agreement on luring the country's largest investment since the world removed nuclear sanctions on Tehran last January. Under the expected agreement, South Korean entities would provide $13 billion worth of financing for development projects in the Islamic Republic.

