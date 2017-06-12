S. Korea plans to build liquefied nat...

S. Korea plans to build liquefied natural gas plants in Iran

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Tehran, June 19 South Korea will build small-scale liquefied natural gas plants in Iran to meet energy needs in remote areas of the country, media reports said. An agreement was signed in South Korea's Busan last week and the construction of the plant could begin within the next four years, Press TV reported on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC