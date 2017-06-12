Reports: Iranian Police Say Four IS-Linked Suspects Killed In South
Azizollah Maleki, the police chief in the southern province of Hormozgan, was quoted as saying on June 12 that his forces killed the "armed terrorists" the day before in a shoot-out near the southern town of Roudan. Maleki said that an IS flag and four machine guns, bullets, and some explosives were seized during the operation.
