Rare Court Case Sheds Light on U.S. S...

Rare Court Case Sheds Light on U.S. Sanctions Enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

It is rare for companies to go to court to fight penalties imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control for violations of U.S. sanctions. It is even more rare for a court to make any sort of finding against the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC