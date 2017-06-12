Qatar says received - verbal message'...

Qatar says received - verbal message' from Iran's Rouhani

10 hrs ago

The Qatari foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday it has received a verbal message from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, giving no hint of the content. The official website of the ministry said: "HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Saturday a verbal message from HE President of Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Hassan Rouhani.

Chicago, IL

