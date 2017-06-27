OPEC oil price increases

OPEC oil price increases

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Trend

OPEC oil basket's price stood at $44.23 per barrel on June 27, or $1.09 more than on June 26, the cartel told Trend June 28. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend , Girassol , Oriente , Zafiro , Rabi Light , Iran Heavy , Basra Light , Kuwait Export , Es Sider , Bonny Light , Qatar Marine , Arab Light , Murban and Merey . Oil prices are decreasing June 28 morning as investors recoup the data from the American Petroleum Institute about the increase in oil reserves in the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC