OPEC oil price increases

OPEC oil basket's price stood at $44.23 per barrel on June 27, or $1.09 more than on June 26, the cartel told Trend June 28. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend , Girassol , Oriente , Zafiro , Rabi Light , Iran Heavy , Basra Light , Kuwait Export , Es Sider , Bonny Light , Qatar Marine , Arab Light , Murban and Merey . Oil prices are decreasing June 28 morning as investors recoup the data from the American Petroleum Institute about the increase in oil reserves in the US.

