Oil majors submit surveys to develop Iran's Azadegan
International energy companies including Total, Petronas and Inpex, have presented technical surveys for the development of the Azadegan oilfield, an Iranian oil official was quoted as saying on Saturday. Tehran is looking to ramp up its crude output and with 37 billion barrels of oil, the Azadegan field is Iran's largest, shared with its neighbor Iraq.
