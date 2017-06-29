Nikki Haley slams UN Security Council...

Nikki Haley slams UN Security Council for inaction on Iran

Jerusalem Post

Most UN sanctions were lifted 18 months ago under a deal Iran made with key world powers to curb its nuclear program. US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the Security Council on Thursday for failing to take any action against Iran, which she said had "repeatedly and deliberately violated" sanctions imposed by the body.

