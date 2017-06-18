Khamenei: US responsible for creating...

Khamenei: US responsible for creating Islamic State

Tuesday

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with university students in Tehran, Iran, July 2015. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday called the US the "source" of instability in the Middle East and said it was responsible for the creation of the Islamic State terror group.

