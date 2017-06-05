Judicial Watch Sues for Records of $400 Million Cash Payment to Iran
Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the State and Treasury Departments for records on the Obama administration's transfer of $400 million in foreign currency to Iran in January 2016. The lawsuit was filed last month in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ).
