Jerusalem to beef up security after deadly terror attack
Security forces check a Palestinian man outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City before he boards a bus to the West Bank on June 17, 2017. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly says he does not remember a cabinet decision made last year that would allow the Palestinian Authority to expand the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
