Islamic University condemns terrorist attack on Iran
The Islamic University College, Ghana has condemned the deadly attack launched by the Takfiri ISIS terrorist group on the Iranian Parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhullah Khomeinin on Wednesday. The University College said it sympathised with the good people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the attack by the terrorist group on June 7, which claimed 16 lives and injured many others.
