ISIS claims deadly attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Reality Leigh Winner, a National Security Agency contractor with a top-secret clearance, became the first person to be jailed by the Trump administration after b... -- ISIS claimed responsibility for twin attacks in Iran's capital on Wednesday, one at the country's parliament building and another at the shrine of Ayatollah ... Kansas legislators have voted to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill that would repeal or roll back past income tax cuts he has championed.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
