ISIL attack in Iran: Why now and what will happen next?

The June 7 terror attacks in Tehran, executed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , were a major landmark in Iran's history of dealing with terrorism. The last time Iran had witnessed an assault of this scope and significance in its capital city was in the early 1980s, when armed opponents of the Islamic Republic assassinated its key figures and sympathisers in an attempt to topple the nascent revolutionary regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.