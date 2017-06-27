Is Iran Baiting The U.S. Into Deeper ...

Is Iran Baiting The U.S. Into Deeper Syrian Quicksand?

11 hrs ago

With new U.S. intelligence suggesting Syria's Assad may be preparing to launch another chemical weapons attack on his beleaguered people, the White House preemptively warned Assad "would pay a heavy price" if an attack was launched. Assad's April 2017 sarin gas attack resulted in dozens of innocent civilian deaths.

Chicago, IL

