Is Iran Baiting The U.S. Into Deeper Syrian Quicksand?
With new U.S. intelligence suggesting Syria's Assad may be preparing to launch another chemical weapons attack on his beleaguered people, the White House preemptively warned Assad "would pay a heavy price" if an attack was launched. Assad's April 2017 sarin gas attack resulted in dozens of innocent civilian deaths.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May '17
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
