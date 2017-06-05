IS-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament, shrine kill 12

By AMIR VAHDAT and NASSER KARIMI Associated Press TEHRAN, Iran - Gunmen and suicide bombers attacked Iran's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, wounding dozens and igniting an hours-long siege at the legislature that ended with four attackers dead. The Islamic State group claimed the attacks, marking the first time the Sunni extremists have taken responsibility for an assault in Shiite-majority Iran.

