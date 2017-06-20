Iran's top leader opposes Iraqi Kurdi...

Iran's top leader opposes Iraqi Kurdish independence vote

The Washington Post

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has spoken out against a referendum on independence for Iraqi Kurds set for later this year. A Tuesday report on Khamenei's website quoted him as telling visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, that Iraq "should remain integrated" and that advocates of Kurdish independence are "opponents of the independence and identity" of Iraq.

