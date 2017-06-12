Iran's supreme leader dismisses Trump...

Iran's supreme leader dismisses Trump: 'Don't mind what this new guy in US fusses about'

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted the Islamic Republic of Iran has "faced animosities since day one." Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took an apparent swipe at President Trump on Sunday, dismissing Trump as "this new guy" and saying the United States "will fail" to change Iran.

