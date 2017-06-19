Iran's missile program stepped up after nuclear deal

Less than a week after the U.S. Senate adopted sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran's Revolutionary Guards and two days after Tehran launched a series of missiles at territories inside Syria while claiming to target ISIS, the Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran held a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, June 20, unveiling new information about dozens of IRGC missile sites. On the orders of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the IRGC has accelerated its ballistic missile activities and tests following the Iran nuclear deal, representatives of the NCRI U.S. Office said.

