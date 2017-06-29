Iran's Khamenei names Kashmir, calls ...

Iran's Khamenei names Kashmir, calls for jihad

Even before the holy month of Ramzan could conclude and Eid spread its munificent blessings over the vale of Kashmir, a deputy superintendent of the Jammu & Kashmir police was stripped, brutally assaulted and killed on the premises of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. Just as the faithful had gathered to mark the Shab-e-Qadr or the Night of Power, Mohammed Ayub Pandith's body was dragged out of the mosque and dumped in a drain.

