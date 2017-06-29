Iran's Khamenei names Kashmir, calls for jihad

Even before the holy month of Ramzan could conclude and Eid spread its munificent blessings over the vale of Kashmir, a deputy superintendent of the Jammu & Kashmir police was stripped, brutally assaulted and killed on the premises of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. Just as the faithful had gathered to mark the Shab-e-Qadr or the Night of Power, Mohammed Ayub Pandith's body was dragged out of the mosque and dumped in a drain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.