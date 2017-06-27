Iran's Khaled Shafiei joins FC Seoul

Iran's Khaled Shafiei joins FC Seoul

21 hrs ago

Khaled Shafiei became the first Iranian to appear in the K League Classic after signing a deal with FC Seoul. The 30-year-old defender has joined the K League Classic side from Tractor Sazi.

