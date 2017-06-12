Iran's Arak heavy water reactor to undergo redesign

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector One of the considerations of the board was renaming Iran's Arak heavy water reactor to Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor, IRNA news agency reported June 12. The reactor used to be a sensitive point in Iran's nuclear talks, where the United States tried to rename it, but faced strong resistance from the Iranian side. According to a deal which resulted from the nuclear talks, the reactor is going to be redesigned as one of Iran's commitments to the deal to make sure Iran's nuclear program is curbed.

