Iran's Arak heavy water reactor to undergo redesign
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector One of the considerations of the board was renaming Iran's Arak heavy water reactor to Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor, IRNA news agency reported June 12. The reactor used to be a sensitive point in Iran's nuclear talks, where the United States tried to rename it, but faced strong resistance from the Iranian side. According to a deal which resulted from the nuclear talks, the reactor is going to be redesigned as one of Iran's commitments to the deal to make sure Iran's nuclear program is curbed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC