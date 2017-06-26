Iranians Shout 'Death to Israel' And ...

Iranians Shout 'Death to Israel' And 'Death to America' On Annual Holiday

Read more: Cybercast News Service

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians showed up in the streets to cheer "death to Israel" and "death to America" on the country's annual "Al-Quds Day." According to a Reuters report, protesters expressed their hatred for America and Israel, holding signs saying "Israel should be wiped off the map" and equating America with ISIS.

Chicago, IL

