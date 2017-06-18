Iranian Women push back against Cleric who likened Loosely Veiled Women To Prostitutes
In the past, hard-liners have accused so-called "badly veiled women" of being responsible for everything from social ills to natural disasters. But recent comments by the Friday Prayer leader of the central Iranian city of Saveh, who likened women who don't fully respect the Islamic head scarf to prostitutes, appear to mark a new low.
Read more at Juan Cole.
