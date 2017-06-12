Iranian security forces kill two terr...

Iranian security forces kill two terrorists in Chabahar, arrest five

Tehran [Iran], June 15 : Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi has said that two terrorist were killed and five others arrested by the security forces in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province's Chabahar city on Wednesday. He said that two of the arrested were from a neighbouring country.



