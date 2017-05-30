Iranian Media Say 37 Injured In Shopping-Center Fire

Iranian state media is reporting that a fire at a shopping center in southern Fars Province has injured 37 people. The IRIB broadcaster says the fire in the city of Shiraz was started by an explosion early on June 3. The head of the fire department in Shiraz, Mohammad Farokhzadeh, told state television that a gas leak or an explosion of flammable items stored in the supermarket could be the cause.

