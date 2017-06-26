Iranian leader backs Palestine, Kashm...

Iranian leader backs Palestine, Kashmir struggle

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Tehran, June 26 - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday called the cause of Palestine a major issue of the Islamic world and also urged Muslims to support the people of Bahrain, Kashmir and Yemen. Khamenei made the remarks in an address to a gathering of Iranians in the capital Tehran, reported Xinhua news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC