Iranian Forces Kill Two, Arrest Five Sunni Muslim Militants In Southeast Iran

Iranian forces have killed two suspected members of an armed Sunni Muslim group in southeastern Iran and arrested five others, a minister said, accusing Saudi Arabia of "sponsoring terrorists" in the country. "A group of seven terrorists who wanted to attack a barracks in Chabahar was dismantled,"Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said late on June 14. Two of the five people arrested were from "a neighboring country," and "unfortunately, an intelligence agent was also killed," he said.

