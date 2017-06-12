Iranian Forces Kill Two, Arrest Five ...

Iranian Forces Kill Two, Arrest Five Sunni Muslim Militants In Southeast Iran

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Iranian forces have killed two suspected members of an armed Sunni Muslim group in southeastern Iran and arrested five others, a minister said, accusing Saudi Arabia of "sponsoring terrorists" in the country. "A group of seven terrorists who wanted to attack a barracks in Chabahar was dismantled,"Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said late on June 14. Two of the five people arrested were from "a neighboring country," and "unfortunately, an intelligence agent was also killed," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC