Iranian films on peace to screen in H...

Iranian films on peace to screen in Hiroshima, Tokyo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

A number of Iranian movies will go on screen in Hiroshima and Tokyo, on the sidelines of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony is held annually on August 6 to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy of the U.S. atomic attack on the Japanese city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC