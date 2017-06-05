Iranian-Armenian musician Razmik Ohan...

Iranian-Armenian musician Razmik Ohanian decorated with Medal of Movses Khorenatsi

TEHRAN – Iranian-Armenian musician Razmik Ohanian has been honored with the Medal of Movses Khorenatsi, the highest decoration that Armenia awards for outstanding achievements in the spheres of culture, art, literature, education, social sciences and sports. Ohanian received the medal from Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan during a special ceremony in Yerevan last week, the Persian service of IRNA reported.

Chicago, IL

