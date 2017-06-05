Irana s Foreign Legion in Syria

Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria and especially since the advent of the Islamic State and its franchises in the Arab Middle East and Africa, world attention has been focused on the foreign volunteers who flocked by the thousands to boost the ranks of the jihadist militias, mainly the ranks of the Islamic State and Al-Qaida. The attacks perpetrated in Europe, the United States, and throughout the world, by terrorists who were trained and inspired by the jihadist organizations, emphasizes the need to understand the phenomena to combat it better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enter Stage Right.