Iran welcomes co-op with SOCAR in all spheres
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector National Iranian Gas Company and Azerbaijan's state-run SOCAR have signed several good deals and negotiations on expansion of bilateral cooperation continue, Ali Shakarami the head of operation Dispatching Control Centre of NIGC told Trend. According to him, the sides have already started gas swap operations and the volume of swap can increase in future.
