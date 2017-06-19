Iran urges massive rallies on International Quds Day
Iranian officials have called on people from across the world to participate in the International Quds Day rallies which are held annually on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Encouraging the Iranians to attend the annual demonstrations, President Hassan Rouhani said the Palestinian cause will not sink into oblivion.
