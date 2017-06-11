Iran unveils identities of terrorists...

Iran unveils identities of terrorists involved in Tehran attacks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Reza Seifollahi said five of the attackers who died in the assault were Iranians who had joined Daesh. Iranian leaders, meanwhile, accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of supporting the attacks, which killed 17 people in Tehran .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... 22 hr matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC