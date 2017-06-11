Iran unveils identities of terrorists involved in Tehran attacks
Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Reza Seifollahi said five of the attackers who died in the assault were Iranians who had joined Daesh. Iranian leaders, meanwhile, accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of supporting the attacks, which killed 17 people in Tehran .
