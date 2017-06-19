Iran, UNDP extend co-op on Carbon Sequestration Project
United Nations Development Program and Iran Forests, Range and Watershed management Organization renewed cooperation on Carbon Sequestration Project in Iran. Carbon sequestration is a natural or artificial process by which carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere and held in solid or liquid form, as in plants or soil.
