Iran to Respond to Any Acts of Aggression, Top General Says

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri says the country's security is a red line, pledging to firmly respond to any threats or acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic's national security. Baqeri made the remark in a message issued on Wednesday following Iran's missile attack against the Daesh targets in eastern Syria last week.

Chicago, IL

