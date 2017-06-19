Iran to launch North-South Corridor r...

Iran to launch North-South Corridor related projects

Two North-South Transport Corridor-related projects in Iran would be inaugurated by September 2017, the General Director of Iranian Railways Saeed Mohammadzadeh told Trend June 19. He added that Qazvin-Rasht section as well as Astara-Astara section as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor is projected to be completed by September. The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia.

Chicago, IL

