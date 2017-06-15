Iran to impose stronger measures agai...

Iran to impose stronger measures against Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

Tehran Times

The Veterinary Organization is adopting stronger measures against Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in five provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Kermanshah, Isfahan and Mazandaran. "So far some 40 billion rials worth of insecticide to fight the infected ticks spreading the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is spent," Nasimonline quoted Veterinary Organization director Mahdi Khalaj as saying.

Chicago, IL

