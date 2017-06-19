Iran to host UN conference on dust storms

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran is going to host the UN-initiated International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, to be held in Tehran on July 3-5. The international conference will be hosted by the Department of Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the cooperation of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations Secretariat, UN Environment and the UN Development Program, in collaboration with other relevant UN entities.

