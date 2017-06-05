Iran to face huge power deficit, desp...

Iran to face huge power deficit, despite output growth

16 hrs ago

Despite increasing its power generation capacity by more than 2.5 gigawatts since March 21, 2016 , Iran may face 4 GW power deficit in summer. Iran has increased nominal power generation capacity by 2.324 GW in the last fiscal year and added 275 MW again in the first two months of the current fiscal year.

