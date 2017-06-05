Iran to face huge power deficit, despite output growth
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Despite increasing its power generation capacity by more than 2.5 gigawatts since March 21, 2016 , Iran may face 4 GW power deficit in summer. Iran has increased nominal power generation capacity by 2.324 GW in the last fiscal year and added 275 MW again in the first two months of the current fiscal year.
