Iran targeted Star of David in ballistic missile test

13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Satellite imagery released by Israel's UN mission on June 28, 2017, shows the Star of David being used as target practice by the Iranian military. Iran used a Star of David as a target for missile test last year, according to satellite images of the site distributed by Israel to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

