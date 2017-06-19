Iran summons Swiss envoy in protest to Tillerson's statements

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iranian foreign ministry summoned Swiss charge d'affaires in Tehran to convey the Islamic Republic's strong protest to the US government over the interfering remarks of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, IRNA reported. Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that following the uncalculated and meddling statements by the US secretary of state, Swiss charge d'affaires was summoned in the absence of the ambassador by the ministry's director general for US affairs to voice Iran's protest to Tillerson's anti-Iran remarks in the country's House of Representatives.

