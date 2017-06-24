Iran slams terror plot on Mecca's Gra...

Iran slams terror plot on Mecca's Grand Mosque

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned a recent foiled terrorist attack on the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, Tasnim news agency reported. "The plot by a number of criminal terrorists to attack Masjid al-Haram that ended in failure has once again proved that the current unbridled growing terrorism targets religions, geographies, races or nationalities indiscriminately," the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement.

