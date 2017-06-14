Iran sends 180 tonnes of fruit, veget...

Iran sends 180 tonnes of fruit, vegetable to Qatar

Iran has sent a ship with 180 tonnes of fruit and vegetable to Qatar as Doha was caught in the hardship of food supplies following a diplomatic row with its Arab neighbors, Press TV reported on Wednesday. Iran's shipment of fruit and vegetable was made on Tuesday from the southern port of Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan Province.

