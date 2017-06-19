Iran seeks balanced tourism ties with...

Iran seeks balanced tourism ties with Russia

Tehran Times

Iran's tourism chief on Saturday urged the need to achieve a balance between the inbound and outbound tourist flows that currently exist between the country and Russia. "We should conduct an [in-depth] analysis and take practical measures in line with raising the number of Russian travelers to the country," Zahra Ahmadipour said in an address to a tourism meeting in Tehran.

