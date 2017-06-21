Iran says OPEC considering deeper out...

Iran says OPEC considering deeper output cuts, delegates sceptical

BEIRUT/LONDON: OPEC members are considering further oil output cuts but should wait until the effect of the current reduced level of production is made clear, Iran said on Wednesday, hinting at possible further OPEC action after oil sank to a seven-month low. OPEC and allied outside producers agreed on May 25 to extend an existing supply cut into 2018, but oil has declined sharply since on rising production from the United States and Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members exempt from cutting output.

