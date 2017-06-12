Iran says Israeli nuclear policies ar...

Iran says Israeli nuclear policies are source of global concern

23 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Reza Najafi, Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, has said Israel's nuclear policies openly violate "international norms and regulations" and jeopardize "the regional and global security". Since the issue of Israeli nuclear capability was raised by distinguished Ambassador of Sudan on behalf of Arab Group, and while sharing their concerns on the issue, I would reiterate the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

