Iran Says Attackers Fought for IS in Regional Wars

Perpetrators of the twin attacks in Tehran were recruited inside Iran by Islamic State and fought in both Iraq and Syria, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said on Thursday. Five assailants who died in the attacks "had ties to Wahhabi groups," the ministry said in a statement published by Fars news agency, referring to the austere form of Islam practiced in Saudi Arabia. After joining Islamic State they left Iran and "took part in operations in Mosul and Raqqa," according to the statement, which withheld the attackers' surnames citing security reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.