Iran says arrests 50 suspected of links to militant groups

Iranian authorities have rounded up at least 50 people suspected of links to militant groups in a Western province, a prosecutor said on Sunday, the latest in a wave of arrests following twin bomb and gun attacks in Tehran in early June. The arrests have been made days after Iranian Revolutionary Guards fired missiles from western Iran into eastern Syria, aimed at bases of the Islamic State which had claimed responsibility for the June 7 attacks in the capital Tehran that killed 18 people.

