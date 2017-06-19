Iran nuclear chief urges West to 'sav...

Iran nuclear chief urges West to 'save' 2015 atomic deal

The Times of Israel

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, speaks in Tehran, Iran, on July 15, 2015. LONDON, United Kingdom - Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi is urging the West to change course in the Middle East in order to save the atomic deal, saying "the moment of truth has arrived."

Chicago, IL

